10,257 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,257 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,493,682,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,289 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after buying an additional 1,390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SEA by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,175,000 after buying an additional 1,325,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

NYSE:SE opened at $134.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 894.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.43.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

