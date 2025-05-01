Aquatic Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $1,511,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $201.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.94. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $126,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,161 shares in the company, valued at $14,149,485.83. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,110. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,833 shares of company stock worth $2,938,660. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

