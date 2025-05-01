Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $922,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $40,132.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,137.92. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,169 shares of company stock valued at $242,686 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.