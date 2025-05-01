Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 86,806 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,806 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,808,000 after acquiring an additional 738,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.