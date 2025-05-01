Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NODK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NI by 44.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NI by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NI in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NI by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NI Stock Performance

Shares of NODK stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. NI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $258.74 million, a P/E ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 0.33.

About NI

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.91 million during the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%.

(Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

