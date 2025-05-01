Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,137 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Down 0.1 %

MasTec stock opened at $127.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 1.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.12 and a 1-year high of $166.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MasTec from $175.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

