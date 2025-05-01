Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,377,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,146,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,720,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,990,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,618,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

