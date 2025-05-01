Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Bespoke Extracts Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of BSPK stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Bespoke Extracts has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
About Bespoke Extracts
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bespoke Extracts
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Extracts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Extracts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.