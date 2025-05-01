Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Bespoke Extracts Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of BSPK stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Bespoke Extracts has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.

