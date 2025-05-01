Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $306.10 and last traded at $317.04, with a volume of 69838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $312.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.98 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $24.585 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25,255.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

