Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 426218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $939.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

