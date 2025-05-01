Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 351,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,138.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. Proximus has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

