Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,793,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,742,000 after buying an additional 437,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,567,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after buying an additional 1,229,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after buying an additional 1,130,558 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,686,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 851,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,156,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

