NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.30 and last traded at $109.66, with a volume of 2326959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

