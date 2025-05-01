Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Up 58.5% in April

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.7593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

