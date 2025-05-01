Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $245.66 and last traded at $252.29, with a volume of 720882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price target on Insulet in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.94.

Get Insulet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insulet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.