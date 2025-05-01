Femasys (FEMY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 141.49% and a negative net margin of 1,435.77%. On average, analysts expect Femasys to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Femasys stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -2.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

