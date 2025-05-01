Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 47.3% in April

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bouygues Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

Bouygues Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.2933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

