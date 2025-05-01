Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Mersen Price Performance
Shares of Mersen stock opened at C$24.09 on Thursday. Mersen has a 52 week low of C$20.78 and a 52 week high of C$40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.76.
Mersen Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mersen
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Mersen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.