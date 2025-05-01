Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Mersen Price Performance

Shares of Mersen stock opened at C$24.09 on Thursday. Mersen has a 52 week low of C$20.78 and a 52 week high of C$40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.76.

Mersen Company Profile

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, surge protection, lightning protection and power monitoring, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

