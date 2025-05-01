Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.
Snap Stock Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 22,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $194,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,541,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,386,198.70. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 507,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,876. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,077. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Snap
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
