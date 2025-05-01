Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $8.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $206,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 480,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,922.02. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $95,793.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,029.28. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

