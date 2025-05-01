Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $77.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $7,613,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 804,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after acquiring an additional 516,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

