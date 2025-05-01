Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MSDL opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.
MSDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
