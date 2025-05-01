S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $589.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $616.00 to $589.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPGI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on S&P Global from $633.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $500.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.49. S&P Global has a one year low of $408.84 and a one year high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

