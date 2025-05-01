Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:GRNT opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.10.
Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
