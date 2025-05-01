Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:GRNT opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRNT. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Capital One Financial cut Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

