Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 10.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRMR
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Larimar Therapeutics
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.