Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRMR shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

