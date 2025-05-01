Best Video Game Stocks To Follow Now – April 28th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.85. 6,902,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,787,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.66. 2,775,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $224.56. The stock had a trading volume of 960,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.59.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.56. The stock had a trading volume of 600,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -380.27 and a beta of 0.90. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,283. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

