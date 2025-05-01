Best Biotech Stocks To Consider – April 30th

AbbVie, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Oddity Tech, GSK, ICON Public, and Danaher are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,454. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.16. The stock has a market cap of $339.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. 5,619,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,519. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.62. The stock had a trading volume of 590,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $409.85 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oddity Tech (ODD)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Shares of ODD stock traded up $9.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,970. Oddity Tech has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.73.

GSK (GSK)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

GSK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. 4,146,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. GSK has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.93.

ICON Public (ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

ICON Public stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.36. 1,097,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,631. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $347.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.54.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $197.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,630. Danaher has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $141.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.29.

