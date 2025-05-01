Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – April 30th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, Bitfarms, AGM Group, and Bit Origin are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.71. 16,881,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,029,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 1,354,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,765. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $26.99.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,627. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $282.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 3.55. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 292,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,464. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.30.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Bitfarms stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 4,560,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,331,421. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $519.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.74.

AGM Group (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Shares of AGM Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 42,600,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,043,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. AGM Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of BTOG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,741,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,384. Bit Origin has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

