Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 1056349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glencore plc bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,067,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,665,000 after acquiring an additional 111,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 319,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 567,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 245,813 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

