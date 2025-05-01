Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 48606106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Transocean Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $49,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,135.43. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Transocean by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,651 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

