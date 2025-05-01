Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.57 and last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 999051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.84.

Comerica Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Comerica by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth $42,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

