Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $115.47 and last traded at $117.77, with a volume of 1264743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.