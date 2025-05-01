Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,232,000 after acquiring an additional 453,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 955,795 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TeraWulf by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,383 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $24,371,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in TeraWulf by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 2,499,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

WULF opened at $2.78 on Thursday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

