Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,955 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Blade Air Mobility worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 15.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 655,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 87,496 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $211.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.