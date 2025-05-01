Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ameren by 1,732.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,917,000 after buying an additional 2,539,129 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,835,000 after buying an additional 2,439,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ameren by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,357,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,051 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 802,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,552,000 after acquiring an additional 628,925 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.