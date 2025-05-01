Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,388 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Coupang by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,286,034.03. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

