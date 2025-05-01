Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1,213.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NCLH stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

