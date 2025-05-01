Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $617,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $826,562,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,015,000 after purchasing an additional 708,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $95,671,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after buying an additional 528,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $159.33 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.