Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Ecovyst Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $704.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

