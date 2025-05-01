Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QRVO. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Qorvo by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

