BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jones Trading

Jones Trading reissued their buy rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Jones Trading currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRSP. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRSP

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.54. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $6.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. The business had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.