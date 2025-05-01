BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jones Trading

Jones Trading reissued their buy rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Jones Trading currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRSP. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 0.6 %
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. The business had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
