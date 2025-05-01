Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABUS opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.45. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 1,137.65%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

