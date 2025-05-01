Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $240.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.45. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,314.34. This represents a 12.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,146,175.90. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 65,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $604,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 25,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

