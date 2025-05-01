Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 4,685 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500,058 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,997,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 124,275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 696,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 0.5 %

PPL stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. PPL’s payout ratio is 90.08%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $39,857.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

