Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 14,983 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after buying an additional 16,486,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

