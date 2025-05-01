Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $460.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $460.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,312,000 after purchasing an additional 72,519 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $463.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

