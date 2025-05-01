Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

