Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $12.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 194.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

