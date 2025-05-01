CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.26.
CINT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on CI&T in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI&T
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T
CI&T Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $795.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.04.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $112.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.68 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CI&T
CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CI&T
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.