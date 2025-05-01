Artelo Biosciences’ (ARTL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.43). Equities analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.
